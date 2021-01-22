Police locate vehicle suspected in hit and run, seek driver

Charlottetown police are looking for the driver of this SUV. (Charlottetown Police Services)

Charlottetown police are looking for the driver of an SUV they believe was involved in multiple hit and runs on Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles were stopped in the left turn lane on the Charlottetown bypass at St. Peters Road, waiting to turn north onto Route 2. The drivers told police a vehicle approached from the rear and attempted to go around them, colliding with both in the process.

Another collision involving the same vehicle occurred minutes later, police said.

The vehicle was traveling south on St. Peters Road and rear ended someone near the intersection of Francis Lane, then carried on and turned right onto Duncan Heights, police said. This accident happened around 4:20 p.m., according to a news release.

Police located a silver SUV the next day that they believe was the vehicle involved, but they are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172 or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

