Police seek dark sedan in hit and run

Charlottetown Police Services are looking for witnesses to a hit and run in the north of the city Saturday.

The incident happened about 1:20 p.m.

A grey 2017 Nissan Rogue, was waiting to turn right from Buchanan Drive onto University Avenue. As it turned onto University and into the outside lane, a dark sedan approached it from behind in the inside lane and side-swiped it, said police.

The driver of the Rogue turned into the Staples parking lot expecting the sedan to follow but it did not. It continued driving south on University Avenue.

There were no reported injuries.

Police ask any witnesses or others with information about the collision to call police or Crime Stoppers.

