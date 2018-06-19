Charlottetown police will be watching the port area more closely after reports of loose gravel falling off some trucks.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said they received a complaint recently from a motorist who had damage to their windshield from gravel flying off a truck.

"The law says your load needs to be secured, most times when you're dealing with gravel and such things, that means covering your load," MacConnell said.

Gravel falling off of trucks is causing safety issues for cyclists and damaging motor vehicles. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

There have also been recent posts on social media from cyclists who say the problem is ongoing. Cynthia King is a cyclist who has been commuting from Stratford for years and often travels on Water Street near the port. She says gravel can prove extremely dangerous for those on two wheels.

"The way I look at it is that for a cyclist, gravel on the side of the road in your path is the same as a major pothole for a motor vehicle," she said.

"So you see it, you know it's going to be hazardous, you slow down, you do what you have to do to be safe and you get through it. Sometimes potholes and gravel for cyclists can cause accidents, so it's quite unsafe."

'Get the licence plate'

MacConnell said police have contacted the contractors who transport gravel in the area to make sure they are following the laws. He says the monitoring will continue.

"Our officers have been down there today. The situation seems to have improved, but we will be monitoring closely in the near future."

Police Chief Brad MacConnell said police have contacted the contractors who transport gravel in the area to make sure they are following the laws. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

In the meantime, MacConnell is encouraging the public to report any incidents they see.

"You should get the licence plate and report it to police," he said.

