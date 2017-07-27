Free parking? Why not buses, Green Party asks

P.E.I.'s Green Party is suggesting the government did not go far enough with an initiative to encourage shopping in downtown Charlottetown.

Earlier this week the city announced parking would be free in December. That initiative was supported financially by the provincial government.

Green MLA Steve Howard rose in question period Wednesday to ask the premier why the plan only benefits people with cars.

"Many Charlottetown residents will not be able to make use of this initiative because they rely on public transit to get around," said Howard.

He asked if Premier Dennis King was willing to make a similar commitment to provide free transit.

King responded that the idea came up in discussions with the mayor, and he was willing to support it, and did not rule out expanding on the idea.

Steve Howard wanted to know why buses weren't included in the plan to support shopping in Charlottetown. (Province of P.E.I.)

"[It's] a good point raised by the honourable member," he said.

"If there's a further extension to what we can help to encourage others to shop downtown through transit, Mr. Speaker, I'd be very open to that."

In an interview with CBC News outside the legislature, King said they would have to look at the cost of free transit, adding that the province already provides financial support for transit in Charlottetown.

More from CBC P.E.I.