Charlottetown food truck approval contingent on development agreement

A proposal to set up a food truck that would serve alcohol and have permanent seating has been recommended for approval by the city's planning board — contingent on the signing of a development agreement.

The food service area, to be called Nimrods, is planned for 183 Great George St., near Fitzroy Street, on a vacant lot between two other restaurants, Cedars and The Old Triangle. The idea is for more than a truck. The design for the space would include fencing, a seating area, and washrooms.

The development agreement, if signed, would stipulate hours of operation — requiring the seating area to be closed by midnight and the food truck to be closed by 3 a.m. However, those hours could change once reviewed by police and the Liquor Control Board.

The agreement would also outline storage and management of solid waste on the property and its removal, connection of city water and sewer services to washroom facilities and specify a date when the food truck would be removed from the property at the end of the season.

A final decision on the application will be made by city council on April 8.

