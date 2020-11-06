Charlottetown food bank stretched by growing demand
Officials with the Upper Room Food Bank are hoping a food drive on Saturday will help them meet a demand that is only getting stronger.
Food drive planned for Allen Street Sobeys on Saturday morning
Officials with the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown are hoping a food drive on Saturday will help them meet a demand that is only getting stronger.
"We've seen almost a 10-per-cent increase over last year, so it has been considerable," said food bank manager Mike MacDonald.
"It certainly has stretched us for sure, and we want to make sure that we're able to meet that demand. And if the demand continues to increase, we want to make sure that we're ready to serve the city and the province."
The food drive will be a drive-thru event in the parking lot at Sobeys at the corner of Allen Street and University Avenue in Charlottetown.
It will start Saturday morning, running from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?