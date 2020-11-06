Charlottetown food bank stretched by growing demand

Officials with the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown are hoping a food drive on Saturday will help them meet a demand that is only getting stronger.

"We've seen almost a 10-per-cent increase over last year, so it has been considerable," said food bank manager Mike MacDonald.

"It certainly has stretched us for sure, and we want to make sure that we're able to meet that demand. And if the demand continues to increase, we want to make sure that we're ready to serve the city and the province."

The food drive will be a drive-thru event in the parking lot at Sobeys at the corner of Allen Street and University Avenue in Charlottetown.

It will start Saturday morning, running from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

