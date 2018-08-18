Skip to Main Content
Flooding in Charlottetown prompts barricades on some downtown streets

Charlottetown police are advising motorists that Edward and Kent streets near Joe Ghiz park have been barricaded due to flooding.

Kent and Edward streets near Joe Ghiz Park have been closed

Malcolm Campbell · CBC News ·
Kent Street has been barricaded because of water on the road. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Police said public works crews also plan to barricade Connolly Street.

Sections of Joe Ghiz Park are under water. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Police are also advising drivers using lower Queen Street near Water Street to use extreme caution.

Barricades have been put up at Edward and Kent streets due to flooding. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

That street hasn't been blocked off, but police say there is a lot of water on the road.

The water on Kent Street was causing problems for some drivers. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for P.E.I., forecasting 30-40 mm of rain in Queens County during the afternoon with another 10-20 mm forecast for later in the day. The agency says rain will end late this evening.  

Flooding at the intersection of Kent and Edward in Charlottetown. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

