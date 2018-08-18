Flooding in Charlottetown prompts barricades on some downtown streets
Charlottetown police are advising motorists that Edward and Kent streets near Joe Ghiz park have been barricaded due to flooding.
Kent and Edward streets near Joe Ghiz Park have been closed
Police said public works crews also plan to barricade Connolly Street.
Police are also advising drivers using lower Queen Street near Water Street to use extreme caution.
That street hasn't been blocked off, but police say there is a lot of water on the road.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for P.E.I., forecasting 30-40 mm of rain in Queens County during the afternoon with another 10-20 mm forecast for later in the day. The agency says rain will end late this evening.
