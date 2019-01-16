Charlottetown applies for funding to mitigate flooding, erosion

The City of Charlottetown has applied for more than $14.5 million from the federal government to fix flooding and shoreline erosion issues.

The projects would include fixing up the storm water system to prevent flooding, and protecting the shoreline at Victoria Park, West Street and Confederation Landing.

Mayor Philip Brown says the shoreline is OK for now, but with extreme weather events becoming more common the city should do something.

"It's probably going to get more frequent because of climate change so the environment and sustainability department along with our water and sewer department are trying to look at ways to mitigate the changes in our weather systems to accommodate," he said.

Granite stones

The shoreline protection along Victoria Park would include acquiring granite stones to prevent coastal erosion and salt intrusuion during storm surges and high tides, according to city documents.

If any of the projects are approved, the cost would be shared between the federal, provincial and city governments.

Brown hopes the funding will be announced by February or March so it can be included in the city's capital budget.

