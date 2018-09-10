Floating dock for Charlottetown put on hold

A floating dock planned for Charlottetown's Victoria Park is being put on hold.

Mitch Tweel, the chair of the city's committee in charge of parks, announced the delay at Monday evening's council meeting. Deputy Mayor Mike Duffy said the city still needs an agreement with the Charlottetown Harbour Authority.

That was not in place when council voted on the request for proposals for the dock, which is to be used to launch non-motorized watercraft such as canoes and kayaks.

"Maybe all of that paperwork should have been done prior to the resolution being passed by council," said Tweel after the meeting. With fall approaching, Tweel said it would be a waste of resources to install the dock when it would need to be removed soon.

"A little bit disappointed," was the reaction from city resident Stella Newman — not because she wanted the dock, but because she doesn't.

She'd been anticipating a resolution from Deputy Mayor Mike Duffy calling on the committee to find a place for the dock outside Victoria Park. When Tweel announced the delay, however, Duffy's resolution was sidelined.

"Find another place for it — there are lots of places in Charlottetown that they can put this floating dock that will service these needs," Newman said. She's most concerned about parking in the park, which is often crowded as it is, she said.

Duffy said the process could take a while and does not expect a deal to be signed until the new year. Council would then have to vote again on whether or not to put the dock in Victoria Park.

The city first announced the dock in July and was unanimously supported by council. They had planned to have it in place by mid-August, and have already purchased it at a cost of about $51,600.

