Charlottetown residents divided on floating dock for Victoria Park

A huge crowd gathered Monday night in Charlottetown to voice opinions on the idea of a floating dock in Victoria Park, and several themes kept coming up.

It's a project the city has been trying to complete for almost a year. The dock was purchased last summer, costing $51,605.11, but installation was delayed due to the discovery that an agreement was needed with the Charlottetown Port Authority, that agreement has been now worked out.

Safety

Safety of both the traffic and the water itself especially with the tides, was a concern for many in attendance.

"You got like a raging river twice a day coming in and you're promoting this as for kayakers and canoes?" said Ray Campbell.

But other water sport enthusiasts like Barb Arnold who has been kayaking for 20 years disagreed. She said it makes a destination for boaters.

Barb Arnold says the dock would encourage more people to exercise on the water. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"I think you'd get an awful lot more active use of the water if there was some place to go," she said

"Yes you have to be cognizant of the tides and the wind but there are eight days out of ten that it is a safe and very lovely place to go kayaking."

Location

A big argument, was that the location of the dock was wrong. The city would like to place it with direct access to the boardwalk.

"Maybe we need to purchase some land that will give us access to that water. But putting more stuff in Victoria Park when it's already congested is a mistake," said Vernon Rodd.

It was noted at the meeting that the city already put money into a dock for non-motorized vehicles at the Charlottetown Yacht Club.

While others think that the park is the wrong place for a floating dock altogether, saying the green space should be maintained.

Accessibility

Several people spoke about the importance of access to the water for those living with disabilities.

"I would never be able to get on the water," said Ryan Bolger who uses a wheelchair.

"I think it would be beautiful to go there in the morning and you could see this sun open up on the water."

Bolger did have concerns with parts of the design, saying it could be difficult for people with certain disabilities to get into a boat from the dock.

Janice Gillis says the traffic congestion at Victoria Park makes it hard for her to access in her wheelchair, so thinks it is the wrong location. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Janice Gillis who also uses a wheelchair, had her own safety concerns with traffic congestion.

"When you go around that strip, the circle…," she said it can be hard to access her wheelchair at high traffic times.

"I agree wholeheartedly with the concept. I also disagree with the location."

Just try it

Many in favour of the proposal, are hoping council will try it out and collect data to see the impacts on the park.

"The beauty of it is it's only a temporary dock. It's only seasonal. We can move it in a year, we can move it in two years whatever, down the road." said Cody Clinton.

The issue will now go back to the Parks and Recreation Committee and eventually to council for a vote.

