Charlottetown replaces 26-year-old fire truck
Charlottetown replaces 26-year-old fire truck

A new rescue truck arrived earlier this week at the Charlottetown Fire Department.

Truck cost $765,417

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Coun. Jason Coady, Calvin Ripley of Micmac Fire & Safety Source and fire Chief Randy MacDonald pose with the new rescue truck. (City of Charlottetown)

The truck replaces one purchased in 1992.

The tender was awarded last year to Micmac Fire & Safety Source and was valued at $765,417.

In a news release, the city said the 2018 single-axle heavy rescue truck will equip firefighters with advanced tools to respond to emergencies.

