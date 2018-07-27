New
Charlottetown replaces 26-year-old fire truck
A new rescue truck arrived earlier this week at the Charlottetown Fire Department.
Truck cost $765,417
The truck replaces one purchased in 1992.
The tender was awarded last year to Micmac Fire & Safety Source and was valued at $765,417.
In a news release, the city said the 2018 single-axle heavy rescue truck will equip firefighters with advanced tools to respond to emergencies.