3 taken to hospital following fire in Charlottetown Sunday

Three people are in hospital following a fire at the former Queen Arms Inn in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown firefighters got a call of an active fire at 20 Lower Malpeque Rd. around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, said Winston Bryan, fire inspector for the City of Charlottetown.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen but Bryan said people were still in the building.

"We were informed at that time… that people still had not evacuated the building and still were inside. We were also receiving telephone calls from occupants within the building," he said.

So firefighters searched the building to help evacuate it.

Charlottetown Police and Island EMS also responded.

Three people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, one with burns on their lower body and two others for smoke inhalation, said Bryan.

"Fire was contained to one of the living occupancies on the basement level of the noted occupancy," he said.

Firefighters left the scene at about 7:45 p.m.

Bryan says the investigation is still in the early stages and it's too early to know the cause of the fire.

More from CBC P.E.I.