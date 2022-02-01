Cost of Charlottetown's new fire station to rise as project goes net-zero

Charlottetown city council approved a resolution Monday night to make the planned Volunteer Fire Station #3 a net-zero building.

The city purchased land along Malpeque Road several years ago and $5.2 million was set aside for the project in the 2022-2023 capital budget approved last Friday.

"That's our goal. We want to be industry leaders here when we're putting up new buildings in the capital city," said Jason Coady, councillor and chair of the finance committee.

Plans for the new construction project will be amended to help move it to net-zero by using things like geothermal energy and solar panels.

The Charlottetown Fire Station #1 is located in the city's downtown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Coady said the extra cost could be around $1 million.

During the special council meeting, councillors heard that funding through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities could help offset the cost, in addition to the savings derived from the building's energy efficient features.

"We'll be able to save that money in the long run," Coady said.

"I think council is ready now to move ahead with this much-needed project."

The new station will not replace either of the two existing ones that are in the city's downtown and in the Sherwood area.

Councillor Jason Coady stands before where the planned Volunteer Fire Hall #3 is to be built. (Laura Meader/CBC )

An insurance report recommended the city have a hall closer to Winsloe and West Royalty since there's been more housing and business development in those areas in recent years.

"Our community is growing much in the north end of the city. It really does improve response times for that area of the city so that's why we're building it," said fire Chief Randy MacDonald with the Charlottetown Fire Department.

"The closer you are to a fire station, the better off you are. That's just common sense."

Charlottetown's fire department is made up of nine paid positions and the rest are volunteers.

MacDonald said they are not experiencing any response time difficulties within the city at the moment.

Coady said the goal is to have tenders out later this year for the new station.

He said if the construction progresses on time it could be completed in the fall of 2023 at the earliest.