3 people displaced on Christmas Eve following fire in downtown Charlottetown
No injuries were reported, fire believed to be accidental
Three people were left without a home on Christmas Eve following a kitchen fire in their downtown Charlottetown apartment.
The city's fire department received a call Friday afternoon after smoke was seen coming out of a four-unit building on Passmore Street.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to one of the building's upper units.
No injuries were reported.
"There could be some water damage running to the [unit] down below," said acting Cpl. Rob MacGregor of the Charlottetown police.
"I believe the people on the other side are still living in the home."
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police said so far it looks like it was accidental.
The fire department said it's in contact with the Red Cross to try to find temporary lodgings for the three individuals displaced by the fire.
With files from Alex MacIsaac
