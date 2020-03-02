Hot clothing likely cause of Charlottetown house fire, inspector says

A city fire inspector has ruled a weekend fire in Charlottetown accidental, saying that hot clothing removed from the dryer and placed on a sofa was likely the cause.

Two students were rescued from the upper level of a second-floor duplex on Dawson Court Sunday morning, while two other people were able to escape on their own.

"Polyester materials now somewhat holds the heat," explained Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan. "Some of the materials that clothing is made of will hold its heat for a long period of time and create a little bit of energy within the product and when oxygen is introduced, it could possibly cause ignition."

Bryan said he reached the conclusion after ruling out smoking, accelerated fire or electrical ignition as possibilities.

Around 6:45 Sunday morning, residents left a pile of warm clothing on the sectional sofa in the living room of the apartment. The clothing had recently been taken out of the dryer and left on the sofa in a tight pile, Bryan says.

Within 45 minutes, a fire had broken out.

While residents of the building escaped without injuries, Bryan said, the fire caused heat and smoke damage to the two main levels of the building.

How can clothes start a fire?

According to Bryan, certain materials in clothing contain heat for long periods of time.

Fire inspector Winston Bryan says certain materials in clothing contain heat for a long time. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"[Microfibre] materials … they smolder for a while in the middle of the product, and as soon as you open the drawer up or add oxygen to it they will flare up," Bryan said.

Bryan said this is not the first time he has seen this kind of fire.

He recommends people allow clothing to cool before folding or packing them tightly once they have been taken out of the dryer.

