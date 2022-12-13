Charlottetown battling against winter deadline for Fiona cleanup

The City of Charlottetown is making progress in cleaning up residents' properties following post-tropical storm Fiona, but with winter weather approaching there is still a lot of work to be done.

Almost 1,600 people registered for Charlottetown's Residential Property Clean Up Program. The city set up the program to help residents with problems that are not covered by insurance, most commonly trees that have come down or are damaged.

"Most of the claims that have come through on the approved properties are trees that are hazards in that they're ready to come down in the next windstorm. Because of Fiona, they were uprooted and are in a precarious state," said city director Sue Fraser.

"Those are priority one. And then of course the other piece of work is for trees that are already down on private property and going in and getting those removed."

Four crews have been contracted by the city to assess damage and then clean up.

Finding people to do the work was difficult, says Sue Fraser. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Of the 1,600 registered, about 1,300 properties have been assessed and work has been completed on 377. Most of the work that involves safety issues has been done, said Fraser.

The crews are private contractors from out of province.

Finding crews was a challenge, said Fraser, and the limited number of crews was not about budgets, but about the contractors who were available to do the work.

With a storm Tuesday work will be slowed, but Fraser hopes it will be able to resume later this week.

"We're just taking it a day at a time and we're going to continue to do the work until we know definitively that winter has shut us down," she said.

Work will resume in the spring. The deadline to apply for the program was Friday.