Life is a Balancing Act at the Charlottetown Film Festival

The fourth annual Charlottetown Film Festival will do more than bring dozens of films to downtown Charlottetown. It also has a central theme connecting those films to give audiences something to think about.

That theme is Life is a Balancing Act. The festival lineup includes documentaries that focus on people who have faced a variety of challenges, with each finding their own ways of dealing with them.

Cheryl Wagner is excited about this weekend's festival. (Charlottetown Film Festival)

"We all have our own way but it's so important that we share the news that we all struggle to find that balance," said festival founder and director Cheryl Wagner.

"Many of the films that we're screening at the Fourth Annual Charlottetown Film Festival reflect the journey, different journeys."

The films include Prince's Tale, by Newfoundland filmmaker Jamie Miller, the Hot Docs winner for best Canadian short. One of the opening night features is The Song and the Sorrow, the Millefiore Clarkes documentary that follows Catherine MacLellan as she tours in tribute to her father, legendary songwriter Gene MacLellan.

Opening night is already sold out, but the festival announced Wednesday there will be a special screening of The Song and the Sorrow at the Indian River Festival Oct. 19. The screening will include a performance by Catherine MacLellan.

Catherine MacLellan and Millefiore Clarkes will be at a special screening of The Song and the Sorrow at the Indian River Festival. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Special events include a collection from young filmmakers Saturday afternoon and a free screening of Eckhart episodes on Sunday afternoon.

Screenings are at City Cinema in downtown Charlottetown. Tickets are available on the film festival website.

Opening night, featuring The Song and the Sorrow, is sold out. (Mille Clarkes)

