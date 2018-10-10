Life is a Balancing Act at the Charlottetown Film Festival
Opening night already sold out
The fourth annual Charlottetown Film Festival will do more than bring dozens of films to downtown Charlottetown. It also has a central theme connecting those films to give audiences something to think about.
That theme is Life is a Balancing Act. The festival lineup includes documentaries that focus on people who have faced a variety of challenges, with each finding their own ways of dealing with them.
"We all have our own way but it's so important that we share the news that we all struggle to find that balance," said festival founder and director Cheryl Wagner.
"Many of the films that we're screening at the Fourth Annual Charlottetown Film Festival reflect the journey, different journeys."
The films include Prince's Tale, by Newfoundland filmmaker Jamie Miller, the Hot Docs winner for best Canadian short. One of the opening night features is The Song and the Sorrow, the Millefiore Clarkes documentary that follows Catherine MacLellan as she tours in tribute to her father, legendary songwriter Gene MacLellan.
Opening night is already sold out, but the festival announced Wednesday there will be a special screening of The Song and the Sorrow at the Indian River Festival Oct. 19. The screening will include a performance by Catherine MacLellan.
Special events include a collection from young filmmakers Saturday afternoon and a free screening of Eckhart episodes on Sunday afternoon.
Screenings are at City Cinema in downtown Charlottetown. Tickets are available on the film festival website.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.