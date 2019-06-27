Charlottetown Festival cancelled for 2020

The Charlottetown Festival has cancelled its 2020 season in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, with the necessary restrictions on large gatherings and the need for social distancing remaining in place for some time, our ability is limited, not only to host audiences, but to prepare with rehearsals and construction in the months ahead of our performances," said Confederation Centre of the Arts CEO Steve Bellamy in a news release.

"We are truly saddened not to be able to share in the joy of live theatre together this season."

The Charlottetown Festival launched in the newly built Confederation Centre in 1965, featuring Anne of Green Gables — The Musical. Anne has been part of the festival every year since, and is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's longest running annual musical.

Anne of Green Gables — The Musical will return, says artistic director Adam Brazier. (Pat Martel/CBC)

That record-breaking run ends this summer.

"With respect to the legacy of our crown jewel musical, we recognize the added weight of not being able to present the 56th season of this incredible production," said festival artistic director Adam Brazier.

Brazier said audiences can be assured that Anne will return in 2021.

Other Confederation Centre programs affected

The Confederation Centre Art Gallery has postponed two exhibitions to next year.

Islanders and visitors to P.E.I. will have to wait to see an installation by the Quebec City artist collective BGL, originally scheduled to open in mid-June, and an exhibition of the life's work of Robert Harris.

The centre says it is looking into options to offer the Confederation Players guided tours in some form this summer.

The Confederation Centre of the Arts itself remains closed to the public.

