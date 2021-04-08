Anne musical not part of 2021 Charlottetown Festival lineup

The Charlottetown Festival will be returning this year but Anne of Green Gables — The Musical will not be returning with it.

Prince Edward Island's premier theatre festival announced its 2021 lineup Thursday morning.

Anne of Green Gables — The Musical had a world record-setting run at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in downtown Charlottetown, lasting 55 consecutive years. That run was cut short in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival artistic director Adam Brazier suggested last month that a large musical such as Anne would not be possible with limited capacity in the auditorium in the ongoing pandemic.

The festival will instead present three smaller scale shows.

"On the mainstage, we are excited to offer our patrons three enchanting, true stories from right here in Atlantic Canada," said Brazier in a news release.

"These stories demonstrate what it takes to be a hero, to put everything on the line, and to fight for those who cannot."

This year's line up includes:

Between Breaths, a play inspired by the true story of a Newfoundland man who rescued more than 500 whales trapped in fishing nets. It will run from June 3 to 19.

Dear Rita, a musical honouring the life of the Maritime singer-songwriter Rita MacNeil. It will run from June 19 to Aug. 6.

Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story, the true story of two Romanian refugees who meet in line in Halifax while waiting to enter Canada. It will run from Aug. 12 to Sept. 4.

Between Breaths tells the story of a Newfoundland man who rescued more than 500 whales entangled in fishing gear. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

"We are thrilled to bring Old Stock to Charlottetown," said Brazier in the release. "This is one of the most important pieces of theatre we have done in years."

The Confederation Centre Young Company will also be returning this summer to perform The Rising!

The Rising! revisits protest music and a time during which society stood up for civil and judicial rights, said the release.

It will be presented in the outdoor amphitheatre and run from July 9 to Aug. 21.

Safety protocols in place

Safety protocols will also be in place this summer, the release said. There is limited capacity, seating will be staggered, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be in place. The audience can also expect to order concession items online in advance and there will not be intermissions.

"We look forward to safely welcoming audiences back to the mainstage for a fun night out this summer," said CEO Steve Bellamy in the release.

"We continue to work closely with public health authorities to ensure a safe and entertaining experience for all patrons, whether in our theatres, galleries, or art camps on site."

Tickets for the Charlottetown Festival are available for members starting Thursday and will go on sale to the public at noon on Saturday.

Until April 24, tickets for the first five performances of each mainstage show are being offered with a 25-per-cent discount.

