Charlottetown makes counter offer for federal housing fund money

The City of Charlottetown has written to federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser asking for some changes to conditions attached to eligibility for Housing Accelerator Fund money.

The city expects the accelerator funding would come to between $6 million and $6.5 million.

In a letter to the city last month, Fraser attached three conditions to accelerator funding for Charlottetown. One of those conditions was that four-unit buildings be allowed on lots anywhere in the city. Mayor Philip Brown doesn't believe that is appropriate.

"Charlottetown is an historic city, OK. It's not like Brampton, Ontario, or it's not like any other municipalities throughout the country," said Brown.

"We have a heritage build that we need to protect in the downtown, and that's the 500-lot area. We have housing stock throughout the city that has heritage value."

In its letter of response, the city proposes allowing higher density along three north-south corridors, and in that way achieve an equivalent density for the city as a whole. Those areas are

University Avenue/Malpeque Road.

Longworth Avenue/St. Peters Road.

Lower Malpeque Road and North River Road from Belvedere or perhaps as far south as Nassau.

The federal minister's call to action comes as the city is in the middle of a complete overhaul of its official plan, said Brown, and in that way is good timing.

Brown said he expects other cities across Canada will be looking at modifications to Fraser's plan that are appropriate for them.