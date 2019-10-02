Charlottetown federal candidates square off on housing, bridge tolls, climate change

A question that has been the focus of many P.E.I. residence in recent months is the availability and affordability of housing.

Especially in Charlottetown where the vacancy rate at 0.2 per cent.

It was one of the many topics on the minds of Islanders as all five federal candidates from Charlottetown debated for the first time in the 2019 election campaign Tuesday night at W.A. Murphy Student Centre at UPEI presented by the Guardian.

Sean Casey, Liberal candidate and incumbent for the riding said his party was behind the eight-ball in regards to housing but, said the federal government has become involved in the housing file.

"The political will is there and the federal dollars are there," he said. "This problem will be solved. This is a temporary problem."

Fred MacLeod, Christian Heritage Party candidate said the Island requires a lot of new units, and in a hurry. He said it is important that people are able to afford their own homes.

"At the end of the day, what really makes a country great is for the people to own their own property," he said.

Robert Campbell said a Conservative government would remove the stress test for first time home buyers. And said the problem was a complex one, requiring work from all levels of government.



Darcie Lanthier with the Green Party said she has noticed a lot of empty houses in Charlottetown when out campaigning. She said the city has a density problem and housing shouldn't be treated the same way as other commodities.

"We are treating the issues of housing, something that should be a human right, like an equity investment," said Lanthier.

Joe Byrne said an NDP government would be committed to making investments in public housing, saying it needs to be that way as the private sector is only interested in profits from housing.

It wasn't just housing up for debate, the candidates faced questions on climate change, Confederation Bridge tolls, EI zoning and several other topics.

Climate Change

The candidates were asked what their first step on climate change would be if elected.

Bryne said in order to effectively combat climate change an entire retooling of the economy is required.

"The same economic system that brought us climate change in 2019 is incapable of getting us out of it," he said.

A Christian Heritage Party government would widen the scope and look at everything that's harming the environment, explained MacLeod.

"There's no direct connection to charging carbon tax to changing people's habits," he said. "That's why it's called a money grab."

"The house is on fire, we shouldn't build a pipeline to put some gasoline on it before we call 911," said Lanthier.

While Lanthier touted her party's mission zero plan and said that retrofitting buildings to become more energy efficient would actually save owners money in the long run.

Lanthier took the moment to take a shot at her colleagues.

"Everyone's jumping on the bandwagon and that is fantastic," she said. "So nice to see the green podium."

But, Campbell said her plan was unrealistic, and wasn't going to happen.

"Elizabeth May is a fourth party leader, she knows full well she cannot form government. She's coming up with ideas about retrofitting every building in Canada. It's gonna cost, and it's been costed by Bloomberg, $67 billion. Who's going to pay for that?"

"It has to be a balanced way of doing it," he said. "And we have the plan of doing it now, not in 10 years time."

Campbell said a Conservative government would commit to lowering emissions to 40 kilotonnes and said under their plan companies that exceed their green investment plan would have to pay into research and development of technology that would reduce their overall emissions.

Casey said his party has spent 15 times as much on climate action as it did on the pipeline. Casey also pointed to the Liberals' plan to plant two billion trees and retrofit 1.5 million homes over the next five years to make them more efficient as proof of his party's solid climate change plan.

Confederation Bridge tolls

The candidates were mostly in agreement that if elected, their party would look at modifying or eliminating the tolls somehow.

"I think everyone on the Island would like to see the tolls either reduced or gone," said Campbell.

Byrne said the bridge tolls act as a barrier for low income Islanders.

Fred MacLeod, candidate for the Christian Heritage Party said his party would also look at modifying or eliminating the bridge tolls.

Liberal candidate, Casey, was the only one to not commit to action on the bridge tolls if elected. The incumbent candidate said the issue is more complicated than it seems.



"Let me just inject a little realism into the discussion," said Casey.

Casey said the government is in a 35 year agreement, ending in 2032, anything that's done prior to that would involve a renegotiation of the contract. He said that eliminating tolls on the bridge would have to result in tolls being eliminated for the ferry as well.



In regards to the plan proposed by Sen. Percy Downe, Casey said that money could be better spent.

"If a million dollars a year is available for the federal government to send to P.E.I., do you want it to lower your bridge tolls, or maybe more family doctors, or maybe affordable housing," said Casey. "Or, if the money is not coming, what do we cut to come up with that million bucks?"

While Bryne questioned the Liberals' priorities in spending, pointing to the Liberals' recently announced camping credit

"If we can spend $150 million on people to go camping, surely we can do something about tolls on the Trans Canada Highway," he said.

EI Zones

The candidates were asked, if elected, would you support a return to a single EI zone.

Casey said he supports a return to a single EI zone and said it's the file he's spent the most of his time in office on this issue, and committed to returning P.E.I. to one EI zone if elected. He said the move to institute dual EI zones a cynical political ploy by Stephen Harper's Conservatives.

Lanthier agreed and said the dual zones were unfair.

Campbell agreed that it needed to be fixed and pledged a conservative government would work as quickly as they can to fix it.

He was quick to point out that while the split to two EI zones was a Conservative policy, Casey and the Liberals have had four years to get it done and have yet to have success on the issue.

Byrne agreed that the EI zones needed to be fixed, he said it was an arbitrary change, so it should be able to be reverted easily.

"If you want to change arbitrarily, just go ahead and change it," he said.

Voters head to the polls on October 21.

