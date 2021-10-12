Man dies after vehicle goes into Hillsborough River

A man has died of his injuries from an accident on Riverside Drive Tuesday morning, say police.

Charlottetown Police said a vehicle struck a utility pole before plunging into the Hillsborough River.

The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but did not survive.

The accident happened at 2:30 a.m., according to police, and closed part of Riverside Drive for five hours.

Police are not sharing any other details about the man at this time.

The investigation is continuing.