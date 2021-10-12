Man dies after vehicle goes into Hillsborough River
A man has died of his injuries from an accident on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown Tuesday morning, say police.
Charlottetown's Riverside Drive closed for 5 hours after incident at 2:30 a.m.
Charlottetown Police said a vehicle struck a utility pole before plunging into the Hillsborough River.
The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but did not survive.
The accident happened at 2:30 a.m., according to police, and closed part of Riverside Drive for five hours.
Police are not sharing any other details about the man at this time.
The investigation is continuing.
With files from Laura Chapin