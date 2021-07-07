Wednesday openings back for Charlottetown Farmers' Market

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market will be open on Wednesdays again this summer, starting July 14.

For a time last spring the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the market entirely, and it didn't open Wednesdays last year.

Earlier this week, after surveying its members, the board decided the interest was there to open up on Wednesdays again this summer.

"We did come up with a good mix of artisans, we will have baked goods, we will have fresh produce, some farmers will attend as well," market manager Lena Teichrib told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

The board also took into account the crowd at last Saturday's market, said Teichrib. While people weren't being asked where they were from, just from separating out the regulars Teichrib estimated about 30 per cent of shoppers last weekend were from off-Island.

The Wednesday market will be mostly outside, as the Saturday market was last year. Vendors will set up tents if it's rainy. The market will go ahead rain or shine.

The hours are the same as Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

