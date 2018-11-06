What to do with the Charlottetown Event Grounds? Your comments

Sports field? Parking lot? Perhaps even events?

There are many different ideas about what should happen with the Charlottetown Event Grounds.

Many Islanders responded on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page following Monday's story, weighing in on the question about what to do with the grounds.

Here's what you had to say.

Events should be held 'all summer long'

Jay Noble said he's "getting tired" of having to travel to Summerside, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to take in big events and that the city is trailing far behind on being an events capital.

"The lack of headline events in downtown Charlottetown over the past couple of years is staggering," he said.

"Unfortunately, I'd never use the word 'vibrant' to describe the city, and having an unused events ground is a prime example."

'They don't have a sports field and travel to UPEI or Cornwall for sporting events — hard for Holland College students to get out and support their team,' said Mitchell JD on Facebook. (Charlottetown Event Grounds/Facebook)

In response to the question on Facebook "What would you like to see at the Event Grounds?" Heather Pursey said, bluntly, "Events. I know, crazy thought." Philip Shouldice commented that was also his "very first thought" as he calls the place the "Uneventful Grounds."

Matthew R Feehan said the property should have many different events going on "all summer long." He recommended using it for events and even bringing back the discontinued Festival of Lights.

He also asked that ownership of the grounds not switch over to Holland College.

Others, however, thought ownership by Holland College may be a great idea, especially for student parking and school events throughout the school year.

Province should strike a deal with Holland College

Angela Rush said she wondered if the province could have an agreement with Holland College to act as both a sports field and parking.

"Whatever they need it for during the school year and then keep it for events during the summer?" she said.

Holland College sports field is perfect! — Mitchell JD

Tracy K Pidgeon said "Rent it to Holland College for parking September-May because students take so much parking spaces to attend HC. Then summer events June-August."

"Holland College sports field is perfect!" said Mitchell JD.

"They don't have a sports field and travel to UPEI or Cornwall for sporting events — hard for Holland College students to get out and support their team."

Joyce MacDonald said "How about using the Event Grounds with a stage and stadium seating like when Shania Twain was here."

