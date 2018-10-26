Province confirms 'ongoing discussions' with Holland College over event grounds

CBC has learned that discussions over the future of the Charlottetown Event Grounds are underway with Holland College.

The province, which oversees the management of the grounds, confirmed the discussions in an email.

"I can confirm that there are ongoing discussions, but nothing has been finalized as of yet from the province's perspective and we cannot comment until such time as we are able to make an official announcement," said a spokesperson from the province.

The college said it was unable to provide confirmation or further comment.

"Once all the details have been worked out, we'll be able to discuss our plans," said a college spokesperson in an email.

The event grounds, located on Grafton Street near Holland College's Prince of Wales campus, have hosted concerts and festivals since opening in 2012.

They are a property of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation, which is operated by the province.

