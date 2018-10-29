Holland College negotiating ownership of Charlottetown Event Grounds

Holland College confirmed Monday it is in discussions with the province to take over at least part of the Charlottetown Event Grounds on the corner of Grafton and Water streets.

The college approached the province a few months ago, its chief financial officer says.

"We have a parking need and that was obviously something that we were interested in solving," said Holland College CFO Ken Heckbert.

The college is short at least 30 spaces it is required to provide with its new residence building on Grafton Street as part its agreement with the City of Charlottetown, he said.

Heckbert added local residents jockey with students, staff and visitors to the college for street parking.

Holland College has other plans for the grounds but Heckbert said he'd have to wait to discuss them until after a formal agreement is signed.

He wouldn't confirm whether the package includes the entire grounds on both sides of Grafton Street or just part of it.

He wasn't sure when negotiations would wrap up, but said talks are ongoing.

With files from Laura Chapin