Charlottetown traffic brought escape attempt to a halt, police say

Two Charlottetown residents are facing charges after getting stuck in traffic during an attempt to evade police, according to a news release.

Police say that when they tried to carry out a traffic stop on University Avenue Wednesday afternoon, the vehicle attempted to escape through a parking lot.

But officers were able to keep sight of the vehicle, police said, and watched as it got stuck in traffic.

The officers discovered stolen items in the rear of the vehicle, police said.

A 35-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with flight from police, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. A 20-year-old Charlottetown woman, the passenger in the vehicle, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Both have been released with conditions. No court date has yet been set.

