Free energy audits offered in Charlottetown pilot project

The City of Charlottetown is partnering with Efficiency PEI on a new pilot project offering free energy audits and some free efficiency upgrades to homeowners.

The goal of the Better Homes Neighbourhood Energy Project is to identify how homeowners can reduce their energy use and costs.

A neighbourhood in Sherwood was chosen for the pilot. Residents will receive a letter in the mail asking them if they'd like to participate.

"The whole idea is to get the people talking about energy efficiency and how we all can do a little better job at reducing our greenhouse gas emissions," said Charlottetown Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of the city's environment and sustainability committee.

Homeowners will receive a free energy audit and a one-one-one consultation with an energy efficiency expert. They will also be offered some small-scale energy efficiency help, such as LED light bulbs, weather stripping, low-flow showerheads, programmable thermostats and a voucher for a heating system cleaning.

MacLeod said if the pilot is successful, he could see it expanding into other neighbourhoods and potentially other communities across the province.

