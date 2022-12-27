People staying at Charlottetown encampment look for ways to stay warm

The handful of people remaining at the encampment at the Charlottetown Event Grounds are looking for ways to stay warm after smoke stacks and other safety hazards were removed under the supervision of fire and police officials last week.

About five people were at the encampment Tuesday as snow fell on tarps, wooden structures and any personal belongings that remain.

"Everybody's just confused right now because they just came in and took what we needed to survive and left," said Dave MacDonald.

One woman was picking up some clothes to spend the night at a friend's house, while others were preparing for another night out in the cold.

People staying at the encampment said they have been using a lot of blankets to keep warm the past few nights. But when items get wet, there's no way to dry them.

MacDonald said he has been trying to find a legal source of heat, but it's been difficult with no electricity.

About a handful of people remained at the encampment at the Charlottetown Event Grounds on Tuesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Early this month, the government set up an emergency shelter consisting of modular units with beds, washrooms and laundry that can accommodate 50 people. However, it is only open from 8pm to 8 a.m.

'I'm not homeless'

Troy Paynter said he prefers to stay at the encampment rather than the emergency shelter. He said the metal structure is uninviting, and it's difficult to keep track of belongings.

"When you go by there at nighttime, it looks like a boot camp or something."

Besides, he doesn't see himself as experiencing homelessness.

"I always tell people, I'm not homeless, right. I live outside."