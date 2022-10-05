Charlottetown council sends emergency shelter proposal back to planning

Charlottetown city council voted to send a proposal for an emergency homeless shelter back to planning board on Tuesday, potentially delaying when the shelter could be up and running.

The proposal to set up 25 modular housing units at 68 Park St., near the Hillsborough Bridge, to house people currently living in tents comes from the province. Those units are due to be delivered Nov. 1.

But the proposal required a zoning variance from council, which was deferred on a 6-4 vote at Tuesday night's meeting, leaving the timeline to get the shelter operational up in the air.

Mayor Philip Brown believes there is time to run through the process without delaying the opening.

"It's just a moment of second sober thought to get more information," Brown told Island Morning. "We have to follow process. Process is that we have a zoning and development bylaw."

Communication issues after Fiona

The deferral motion by Coun. Terry MacLeod came as a surprise, said Brown.

Residents from the Park Street area and officials from the provincial Department of Social Development and Housing were at the meeting, and MacLeod wanted council to hear from them. Council rules, however, don't allow that — outside input has to be heard at the committee level, not at full council meetings.

The city can't wait any longer, says Coun. Terry Bernard. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Brown asked MacLeod if he was suggesting a deferral to hear that input, and MacLeod put forward the motion. Post-tropical storm Fiona created problems with communication, said Brown, and the deferral makes sense.

"The residents are saying that they didn't get the information, because you know what, they didn't have access to electricity, they're just getting electricity," he said.

"Notices were mailed out to the residents in the affected area, but the concern for the residents and people in that area was that the lines were down and there was no electricity. It was a disruptive time for them. So all they're asking for is to ask planning board, give us another opportunity and that's why the deferral was voted on."

'Frost is on the ground'

Coun. Terry Bernard, one of four to vote against deferral, said Fiona is an example of why the city can't afford to wait any longer.

"You talk about what happened in the last couple of weeks, with the storm and the people out of power and what they went through. And now we know the last few nights the frost is on the ground. The problem is here. The plan is laid out. Planning did their due diligence," said Bernard.

"If you want to have another meeting with the public, have it, but pass this and add to it later if something comes out of it."

Councillors Greg Rivard, Alanna Jankov and Julie McCabe also voted against deferral.

'We have to be more accommodating to our marginalized population,' says Mayor Philip Brown. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Brown insists there is time to run through the deferral process without delaying the opening.

The mailing to residents will go out Tuesday, and planning board has to wait two weeks for residents to respond. A special meeting of council to deal with the issue could therefore be scheduled for late October or early November.

Gathering more information will give the city the opportunity to get the shelter right, said Brown.

"We have to be more accommodating to our marginalized population, and I think, in the end, we'll come to a resolution that will be satisfying for all," he said.

Brown says he's still wondering what other services, apart from warm beds, will be available at the site.

The variance before council came with conditions, including that the facility would only operate between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Support staff and security would be on-site during those hours, and a perimeter fence would be placed around the units for security and privacy.

The resolution indicated the units would provide safe and warm accommodation during winter months.

Charlottetown interim CAO Donna Waddell said she thinks the province may challenge the deferral to IRAC to get it approved more quickly.