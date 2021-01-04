Broken equipment knocks out power for thousands in greater Charlottetown

Maritime Electric has reported a major power outage in the Greater Charlottetown Area Monday morning.

The company's online outage map shows more than 6,300 customers without electricity, mostly in Cornwall and its surrounding areas as well as in Charlottetown.

Pockets are affected in Stratford as well as the North Wiltshire-Bonshaw-Rice Point area.

We are currently experiencing an outage affecting Cornwall, Argyle Shore, Canoe Cove, Meadowbank, Nine Mile Creek, Rice Point and surrounding areas. Crews have been dispatched to investigate to cause. —@MECLPEI

Maritime Electric says crews have located a broken piece of equipment that caused the outage.

The first reports of electricity going out started just before 10:30 a.m. The utility expects to have the repair completed around noon.

