PEI

Broken equipment knocks out power for thousands in greater Charlottetown

Maritime Electric has reported a major power outage in the Greater Charlottetown Area Monday morning.

Power out for more than 6,300 since shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The outage was focused on Cornwall, Charlottetown, and Stratford. (Maritime Electric)

The company's online outage map shows more than 6,300 customers without electricity, mostly in Cornwall and its surrounding areas as well as in Charlottetown.

Pockets are affected in Stratford as well as the North Wiltshire-Bonshaw-Rice Point area. 

Maritime Electric says crews have located a broken piece of equipment that caused the outage.

The first reports of electricity going out started just before 10:30 a.m. The utility expects to have the repair completed around noon.

