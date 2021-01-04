Broken equipment knocks out power for thousands in greater Charlottetown
Power out for more than 6,300 since shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Maritime Electric has reported a major power outage in the Greater Charlottetown Area Monday morning.
The company's online outage map shows more than 6,300 customers without electricity, mostly in Cornwall and its surrounding areas as well as in Charlottetown.
Pockets are affected in Stratford as well as the North Wiltshire-Bonshaw-Rice Point area.
We are currently experiencing an outage affecting Cornwall, Argyle Shore, Canoe Cove, Meadowbank, Nine Mile Creek, Rice Point and surrounding areas. Crews have been dispatched to investigate to cause.—@MECLPEI
Maritime Electric says crews have located a broken piece of equipment that caused the outage.
The first reports of electricity going out started just before 10:30 a.m. The utility expects to have the repair completed around noon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.