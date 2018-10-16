Eddie Rice not running for Charlottetown council

Controversial Charlottetown councillor Eddie Rice has decided not to run in Charlottetown's upcoming municipal election.

Rice represents Ward 1 and says he has been involved in municipal politics for about 30 years.

"I had done my part and I just figured it was time, plus I've been sick," Rice told CBC News. "I had a brain bleed. And I just decided now's the time."

Rice took a 10-month medical leave starting in September 2017, but returned to council this past July.

Pleased with contributions

At the time he went on leave, he was the target of a petition to remove him from office. More than 200 people signed the petition after a stay-away notice was issued to Rice by the Prince of Wales Campus of Holland College.

The college said Rice had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a staff member. No criminal charges were laid for that incident, and council did not conduct a review.

Rice said he is now in good health except for being a little unsteady on his feet. "I have to walk carefully," he explained.

Rice chaired the city's water and sewer utility and said he is pleased with the work done on new well fields for the city in Miltonvale Park.

But he said his passion for and interest in the city has waned over time.

"There's people interested in running and that's good," he said. Rice said he has exciting new projects in the works.

The deadline for nominations for municipal elections is this Friday, Oct. 19. The elections will be held across P.E.I. Nov. 5.

With files from Laura Chapin