Charlottetown looking to move forward with Eastern Gateway plan

Some big changes could be coming to parts of the Water Street area of Charlottetown if a major redevelopment plan goes ahead.

City council will hold a public meeting Tuesday evening to go over a long-term plan for the area near the Hillsborough Bridge — what the City calls the Eastern Gateway.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the city, you know I think it's a great opportunity for the public," said Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of Planning and Heritage.

A long-term vision for the area was prepared in 2011, and now council and the city's planning department are taking steps to move the plan forward.

Green space, beach proposed

Proposed changes for the area include creating a public beach near the Hillsborough Bridge, more parkland and trails along the water's edge, and closing part of Water Street.

"There is a great opportunity to create a nice park network through that area to provide some amenities down there, a boardwalk close to the water. There is a concept in there that you could have a small beach area there," said Alex Forbes, the city's manager of Planning and Heritage.

"You need to have enough land where you could get people down to that area."

The plan would reroute traffic on part of Water Street to make room for recreation areas. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The part of Water Street that would be affected under this plan is the section to the east of Weymouth Street. Traffic would be rerouted slightly, and exit on Grafton Street.

Roadway changes will be evaluated

Stratford Mayor David Dunphy told CBC he hopes Stratford can be involved in the conversation to ensure smooth traffic flow between Stratford and Charlottetown.

Rivard said roadway changes will be evaluated, but he agrees with the overall plan to give the industrial area a face lift.

Greg Rivard believes the plans will make the area more vibrant and beautiful. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I think it lends itself to a much more stronger, much more vibrant and much more beautiful Eastern Gateway," Rivard said.

The public meeting looking at the Eastern Gateway plan takes place Tuesday night at the Rodd Charlottetown Hotel at 7 p.m.

