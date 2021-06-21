Charlottetown man charged after duplex fire

A 32-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with arson after a duplex was set on fire last Monday, police say.

The duplex on Spring Park Road sustained minimal damage, according to a news release from Charlottetown police. The building didn't have to be evacuated and no one was injured.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived but he was found and arrested Friday night. The complainant and suspect knew each other, the release said.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of arson and one count of mischief under $5,000. He is in custody and scheduled to appear in provincial court June 22.

