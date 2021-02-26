Drugs, money, weapons seized in Charlottetown raid

A police raid in downtown Charlottetown Thursday ended with two arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons, according to a news release the Charlottetown police issued on Friday.

The suspects were arrested at the Inn on the Harbour at the corner of Hillsborough and Water streets.

Police say they seized $7,900 in cash as well as 120 grams of crystal meth, about 250 prescription pills, a small amount of cannabis, a replica firearm and machete, and a scale and packaging materials.

Two Charlottetown residents were arrested, a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.

Police say both have been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as with possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

They appeared in court Friday morning and were remanded in custody, the news release says.

