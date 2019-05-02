Charlottetown downtown farmers market wants Queen Street closed on Sundays
Group says the request is for safety reasons
The downtown farmers market is hoping to ease some traffic woes and avoid accidents this summer by having a section of Queen Street closed to traffic on market days.
Downtown Charlottetown Inc., which runs the Sunday market, is proposing the idea as a pilot project for this year.
The market runs Sundays from June 30 to Oct. 6, ending with Farm Day in the City.
In a letter presented to the public works committee Thursday, DCI explained that the market can have around 1,000 visitors on a given Sunday and that can double on days when cruise ships are in town.
"From a safety perspective; with vendors on both side of the street, people on foot crossing back and forth, as well as market and vendor set up and tear down, there is the potential for mishaps and accidents," the letter said.
"While there have been no incidents to date, mixing vehicles and people on foot creates an unsafe environment for both."
Organizers would like to see Queen Street closed to traffic from Grafton Street to Water Street, or at minimum, to Dorchester Street.
The letter went on to say that the group would like to extend programming at the market to possibly include activities and entertainment on the street.
The proposal was approved by the public works committee and will now be sent to council to vote on.
