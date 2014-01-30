Charlottetown's long-promised displaced left turn gets green light for Sunday

After at least three delays this fall, the new displaced left turn at the bypass and St. Peters Road in Charlottetown will finally open for drivers this Sunday, Nov. 29.

"Drivers should follow lane markings and pay attention to overhead signage as they navigate the intersection," said a news release issued Friday by the P.E.I. Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Department.

This will be the first displaced left turn intersection on Prince Edward Island, and perhaps in Canada, though it has been introduced successfully in a number of U.S. cities.

The Charlottetown intersection that has spent months in construction at a cost of $5.3 million is used by more than 45,000 vehicles every day.

The new traffic pattern was supposed to be in use in mid-October, but was delayed by the non-arrival of key equipment.

"Ensuring proper set up is a priority," a department spokesperson said in an email to CBC News in mid-November. "To ensure proper testing, it's delayed until the end of the month."

How it will work

At the beginning of November, the province launched a series of videos showing drivers how to safely navigate the intersection.

Drivers wanting to make a left turn off the bypass onto St. Peters Road will veer into the left-turning lane, the same as they always did.

As they approach the intersection, they will stop at a set of lights just before the main intersection. Drivers will then cross over to the opposite side of the road into an exclusive left-turn lane.

Cars in that exclusive left-turn lane, or displaced left turn, will then proceed up to the main intersection.

