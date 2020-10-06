Charlottetown getting free-to-play disc golf course
A game of disc golf will be within walking distance for many Charlottetown residents before the end of this month.
A new course is opening on Charlottetown Rural High School property between the school and North River Road.
"It's been a bit of a three-year process to try to get a disc golf course somewhere in Charlottetown," said teacher Shannon Burt.
Burt has had his eye on the property for some time, but so did other teachers at the school, and it took some negotiations to find a compromise that worked for everyone.
Disc golf rules are similar to golf, but instead of clubs and balls players throw discs, aiming for a basket suspended above the ground.
"What I find really appealing about disc golf — I'm no pro. I enjoy the game — but when I go to play I see all sorts of people, all kinds of ages, all sorts of body types," said Burt.
"Really, it's walking and throwing a disc."
Burt said this will be a beginner-level course. It was put together with assistance from Nova Scotia course designer Ben Smith.
During the school year, the course will be reserved for students until 4 p.m., and the course may be occasionally closed for other events happening on the same property. There will be no charge to play.
The course should be available to players next week, with some finishing work still required. It should be completed in the following days.
With files from Island Morning
