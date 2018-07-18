100s taking part in mock disaster exercise near Charlottetown

The Canadian Coast Guard is preparing to stage a dramatic mock disaster Wednesday morning in the Northumberland Strait.

The scenario involves a tour boat capsizing in Hillsborough Bay, just outside of Charlottetown Harbour.

John Drake, search and rescue preparedness officer with the Canadian Coast Guard, said there will be more than 250 people participating, including close to 50 mock casualties.

We actually will have a capsized vessel. - John Drake, coast guard

The operation will also involve several aircraft and small vessels, along with a coast guard ship.

"There will be casualties along the shoreline of St Peter's and Governor's islands," said Drake.

"We actually will have a capsized vessel. We will put one or two people underneath that the helicopter crew is going to jump out of the aircraft and land in the water by parachute. They'll retrieve that person from underneath the water, there will be lots of flares going off."

Drake said the coast guard often receives concerned calls when training exercises like this take place.

