After several rejections, Palmers Lane development gets residents' nod of approval

There may finally be a plan for a Charlottetown property with a long history of failed development proposals that neighbourhood residents can support.

Weymouth Properties wants to construct two townhouses consisting of a four-unit building and an eight-unit building at 38 Palmers Ln.

Jessie Frost-Wicks, who lives next to the proposed development, said she wasn't in support of it until she had a chance to meet with the people behind it.

"We've had a lot of history with this property ... this is the first time we've seen a development that addresses not just our needs in the community, but it does address housing needs in the city," said Frost-Wicks.

"It is appropriate to the neighborhood, it will blend in ... it's an attractive development and it's not overwhelmingly large."

Frost-Wicks and her husband, Bill, attended a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss the proposal.

Everybody who spoke supported the plans.

The city said there have been several requests to develop the property, with the previous one being in September 2019.

The same developer behind the current proposal, Weymouth Properties, wanted to build a three-storey, 18-unit apartment building.

City staff did not support the apartment building "due to the bulk, scale and mass of the proposed building."

Jessie Frost-Wicks, who lives next to the proposed development, says she wasn’t in support of the development until she had a chance to meet with the people behind the project. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

But city council approved it anyway.

Residents took the decision to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission and it overturned the approval, effectively killing the project.

Terry MacLeod, chair of planning and heritage with the city, said the city now has a proposal that both residents and the city can support.

"I think they listened to the residents," said MacLeod.

"I think they evidently went out to the community. They spoke with the residents. Residents are very much in favour ... and we're helping the housing situation."

Terry MacLeod, chair of planning and heritage with the city, says the city now has a proposal that both residents and the city can support. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

As part of its review of the proposed townhouses, the city sent out 43 letters to property owners within a 100-metre radius of the property.

The city didn't get any written feedback from the residents in the area.

The project will go before the planning board next week and will be voted on during the November council meeting.

Frost-Wicks hopes the city gives the development the green light and the developer goes ahead with construction.

"I think it's time," she said.