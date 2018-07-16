Charlottetown wants feedback from cyclists

The City of Charlottetown has organized a series of events to get feedback from cyclists on what could be improved for them in the city.

The "Let's Talk Cycling" events are designed to promote cycling and get input that will be used to help develop future infrastructure plans and encourage safe cycling.

'What are your beefs?'

Deputy Mayor Mike Duffy, who chairs the city's Environment and Sustainability Committee, says safety is extremely important.

"The staff will be asking the general public, 'What do you want us to do, what are your beefs?'" said Duffy. "It will be critical and in some cases complementary. I think safety and health is critical with all groups."

Cycling P.E.I. executive director Mike Connolly said Charlottetown is doing a good job with cycling infrastructure, but he'd like to see an education campaign, especially with an influx of tourists riding their bikes.

"What we're trying to do is build up the relationship between the motorists and the cyclists."

Separated cycling paths

Separated bike paths would be ideal, Connolly said, but they're costly. He said city council told him three will be installed soon, on Acadian Drive, Greenwood Drive and Longboat Drive in the East Royalty area.

"That's the top of the infrastructure chain we want to get to, is a separated cycling path."

The first feedback event happens Wednesday at the Charlottetown Farmer's Market, running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Future events will take place in Victoria Park and next to City Hall.

