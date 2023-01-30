Charlottetown Curling Club may be moving to Stratford

Charlottetown curlers may have a new place to throw rocks in a couple of years as discussions for a new rink in Stratford move forward.

The old Charlottetown Curling Club was sold to the city in 2021 for $1.5 million and has since become an outreach centre. Curlers have been playing at rinks in Summerside, Montague and other communities on P.E.I. while their board of directors searched for a new location.

Robbie Younker, treasurer for the Charlottetown Curling Club, said Stratford seems to be a nice fit.

"Stratford has really shown significant interest in us being a part of the new campus so the board of directors that are currently in place, we made a commitment to them to see this out and explore this as far as we can."

Younker said the club came away with about $1.3 million after expenses from the sale of the old club, so it will need funding partners to construct a new building estimated in the $8-million range.

Ideally, he said, the Town of Stratford would own the new building and the Charlottetown Curling Club would be a tenant.

"Assuming there's some adequate funding out there, we're fairly certain that this is a project that will be possible."

Rendering shows interior and exterior of proposed new Charlottetown Curling Club. (Submitted by the Charlottetown Curling Club)

The initial plans show an exterior of metal and wood, and a bright and spacious interior with four sheets of ice. Some members have expressed a desire for six sheets, which would cost more, but be better for hosting bonspiels.

The ice surface could be taken out and used for other purposes in the off-season.

Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden said he can envision a new curling club at the site of the town's new recreation complex and high school, set to open in 2025.

"There's economies of scale by being part of one building rather than having four or five separate buildings so it's something that's really going to be beneficial to both parties so we're really looking forward to working with them," he said.

The old Charlottetown Curling Club was sold to the city in 2021 for $1.5 million. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Charlottetown Coun. Mitch Tweel, chair of the city's parks, recreation and leisure committee, hopes the curling club stays in the capital.

"I'd like to have the opportunity to see if we can resurrect those discussions with the Charlottetown Curling Club to see if there is an opportunity to have [them] construct their new home here in the capital city where it should be."