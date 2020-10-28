Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. government taking over former Charlottetown Curling Club

Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers says staff are exploring several options for the site, including as a new location for the Community Outreach Centre. The current location for the centre on Weymouth Street is temporary, he said.

Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers said one option for the curling club site is affordable housing. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The former Charlottetown Curling Club is being taken over by the province, Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers confirmed Friday.

He says staff are exploring several options for the site, including as a new location for the Community Outreach Centre. The current location for the centre on Weymouth Street is temporary, he said.

"We've been looking for a spot to put it, and they've looked at many many locations and we really want to keep it in Charlottetown because that's where the majority of the clientele are," Trivers said.

Trivers said affordable housing is also an option for the curling club site.

