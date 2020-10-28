P.E.I. government taking over former Charlottetown Curling Club
Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers says staff are exploring several options for the site, including as a new location for the Community Outreach Centre. The current location for the centre on Weymouth Street is temporary, he said.
Staff are exploring several options for the site, including a new location for the outreach centre
The former Charlottetown Curling Club is being taken over by the province, Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers confirmed Friday.
He says staff are exploring several options for the site, including as a new location for the Community Outreach Centre. The current location for the centre on Weymouth Street is temporary, he said.
"We've been looking for a spot to put it, and they've looked at many many locations and we really want to keep it in Charlottetown because that's where the majority of the clientele are," Trivers said.
Trivers said affordable housing is also an option for the curling club site.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?