Charlottetown hoping to get help from province to battle crow issues
'They like to deposit their waste all over cars and people’s property as well'
The city of Charlottetown has decided it can't fight the growing numbers of crows in some neighbourhoods all by itself.
Officials with the city say they have tried many different things over the years.
The city tried wailers, which sent out a loud noise, in three locations in the city near Victoria Park.
"Once you stop blowing a horn they come back to where they first roosted … very frustrating," said Coun. Terry MacLeod.
"And that cost a lot of money. It was well into $7,000 and it was like 350 man hours and to have no result."
The city also tried spotlights and even assigned a bylaw enforcement officer to ask residents to stop feeding crows — but none of that has worked.
MacLeod said the crows are loud, among other things.
"They like to deposit their waste all over cars and people's property as well," he said.
MacLeod said the crows are smart and they end up finding ways around the deterrents the city has previously put in place.
Asking for help
Now the city is asking the province to step in.
"Our hands are tied. We've talked about it again here recently at our last council meeting," MacLeod said.
He said he wants to find out "if there's some deterrence that can be done with all municipalities."
MacLeod said the intergovernmental affairs committee of council will be asked to discuss the matter with the province.
Officials with the province's Department of Environment said the city has not yet reached out.
The birds will disperse in a few weeks when nesting season begins, officials with the department said.
With files from Angela Walker
