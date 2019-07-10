Charlottetown police charge woman in connection with counterfeit bills

Charlottetown Police Services Major Crime Unit has charged a woman from Kings County in connection with a recent spate of counterfeit bills in P.E.I.

Last week police in both Charlottetown and Summerside warned people about fake $100 and $50 bills circulating at businesses, noting they were of poor quality, smaller than authentic bills and made of paper not polymer.

In a written release Wednesday, police said they had charged a 24-year-old woman with uttering counterfeit money under section 452 of the Criminal Code of Canada. She is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date, the release said.

Police continue to investigate several other files which may result in other charges, and they urged people to continue to be "extra vigilant" when accepting $50 and $100 bills.

"Any person who suspects they are being presented with a counterfeit bill or who has already accepted a counterfeit bill is asked to contact the Charlottetown Police Services," the release said.

More P.E.I. news