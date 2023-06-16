Content
PEI

Charlottetown police warn of counterfeit bills

Charlottetown police said to watch out for counterfeit $50 and $100 bills that have worked their way around the city.

Emma Clow · CBC News ·
A counterfeit $100 bill
The transparent strip on the bills have been cut and pasted from other bills, say Charlottetown police. (Submitted by Charlottetown Police Services)

Charlottetown police are warning people to watch out for counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.

"This particular run of counterfeit bills does contain the transparent security panel. However, a close examination of the bill will show this transparent strip is cut from an actual $5 bill and taped to the paper portion of the 50 and 100 bills," city police said in a release.

"Normally the small transparent print would read either 50 or 100 depending on the denominations."

The counterfeit $100 bills have the serial number FKW2138818 and GJS6886988. The counterfeit $50 have the serial numbers DB66688803, AHT1398324 and AHZ2923470.

Charlottetown police say if anyone suspects they have been or are being presented with a counterfeit bill, they should contact the Charlottetown Police Services at 902-629-4172.

Anyone with information regarding the source of the counterfeit bills can contact the Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172 or contact P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

