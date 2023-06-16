Charlottetown police warn of counterfeit bills

Charlottetown police are warning people to watch out for counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.

"This particular run of counterfeit bills does contain the transparent security panel. However, a close examination of the bill will show this transparent strip is cut from an actual $5 bill and taped to the paper portion of the 50 and 100 bills," city police said in a release.

"Normally the small transparent print would read either 50 or 100 depending on the denominations."

The counterfeit $100 bills have the serial number FKW2138818 and GJS6886988. The counterfeit $50 have the serial numbers DB66688803, AHT1398324 and AHZ2923470.

Charlottetown police say if anyone suspects they have been or are being presented with a counterfeit bill, they should contact the Charlottetown Police Services at 902-629-4172.

Anyone with information regarding the source of the counterfeit bills can contact the Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172 or contact P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).