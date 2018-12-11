Charlottetown council meetings moved to earlier, more 'family friendly' start time

The City of Charlottetown has permanently changed the time for its regular monthly council meetings to 5 p.m.

They used to be held at 7 p.m. in the fall, winter and early spring, and 4:30 p.m. during the summer season. The meetings are open to the public.

Mayor Philip Brown said the 5 p.m. start time is more "family friendly." He said the 7 p.m. council meetings could sometimes run as late as 9:30 p.m.

"So that's a burden on staff and councillors and their families so we thought, let's move it back."

Public meetings and consultations, where citizens can make presentations to council, will still be held in the evening, Brown said.

