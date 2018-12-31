Charlottetown council finalizes makeup of new standing committees

Charlottetown city council has approved the appointment of members to its standing committees.

Council approved the appointments, as well a draft of the committee terms of reference — which outline the responsibilities of each committee — during a special council meeting on Monday.

Mayor Philip Brown says some of the committee requirements have changed, based on the current needs of the city.

That includes merging two committees — advanced planning and intergovernmental affairs — into one.

"Some of the terms of references include addressing affordable and accessible housing; creating a new development agency for the Charlottetown or capital area; amalgamating or integrating our waste water treatment facilities with Stratford, Charlottetown and Cornwall," Brown said.

'We did have our differences'

The appointments come after some disagreement at the last council meeting over who would sit on the council advisory committee, which makes recommendations for committee appointments, and also determines the terms of reference.

Previously, the mayor alone decided the requirements for each committee, and who was appointed to each. But that process changed with the new Municipal Government Act.

'We did have our differences on who we wanted to sit on each of the standing committees or the terms of references and the criteria for membership, but in the end we settled on a resolution that was passed unanimously by council,' says Mayor Philip Brown. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

While the members selected for the council advisory committee were not the ones Brown had hoped for, he said the committee, made up of him and councillors Terry MacLeod and Mike Duffy, was able to work well together.

"We did have our differences on who we wanted to sit on each of the standing committees or the terms of references and the criteria for membership, but in the end we settled on a resolution that was passed unanimously by council," Brown said.

Along with the new chairs and members is another change to the committees: the mayor will now be a voting member of each committee. Previously, the mayor would sit as a non-voting member.

Brown says he's looking forward to being as involved as possible.

