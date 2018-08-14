Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown log home demolition going to a public meeting

On Monday night, Charlottetown city council voted in favour of hosting a public consultation regarding the demolition of a historic log cabin downtown.

Coun. Greg Rivard says the public meeting will be held on Aug. 29

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
'It's good to get public input,' Coun. Greg Rivard says. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The public will now have the chance to weigh in on whether a house in downtown Charlottetown should be demolished.

The owner of that historic home has battled the city over whether he can tear the log house down because he can't get insurance for it. It's believed to date back to the 1840s.

The owner has applied to delist the property as a heritage lot and Coun. Greg Rivard says a public meeting will be held later this month to discuss the issue.

Coun. Greg Rivard says the city's heritage research officer indicates there was once a heritage home on Fitzroy Street delisted in the past. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"It's good to get public input," he said.

"It's part of the process and once the public meeting is done then the information from the public meeting is sent back to the heritage and planning board for recommendation to council the following month, either to delist it or not."

Rivard says the city's heritage research officer indicates there was once a heritage home on Fitzroy Street delisted in the past.

It was moved to a new location and then listed as heritage again. 

Rivard said the public meeting will be held on Aug. 29.

With files from Brittany Spencer

