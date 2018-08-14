Charlottetown log home demolition going to a public meeting
Coun. Greg Rivard says the public meeting will be held on Aug. 29
The public will now have the chance to weigh in on whether a house in downtown Charlottetown should be demolished.
On Monday night, Charlottetown city council voted in favour of hosting a public consultation on a historic log cabin downtown.
The owner of that historic home has battled the city over whether he can tear the log house down because he can't get insurance for it. It's believed to date back to the 1840s.
The owner has applied to delist the property as a heritage lot and Coun. Greg Rivard says a public meeting will be held later this month to discuss the issue.
"It's good to get public input," he said.
"It's part of the process and once the public meeting is done then the information from the public meeting is sent back to the heritage and planning board for recommendation to council the following month, either to delist it or not."
Rivard says the city's heritage research officer indicates there was once a heritage home on Fitzroy Street delisted in the past.
It was moved to a new location and then listed as heritage again.
Rivard said the public meeting will be held on Aug. 29.
