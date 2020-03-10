Short-term rental rules would improve Charlottetown vacancy rates, says planning department

Charlottetown's planning staff presented some draft options for regulating short-term rentals at its regular council meeting on Monday night.

Robert Zilke, a community planner with the city, put forward five scenarios, one of which he described as "the most balanced."

Referring to scenario four, Zilke said the option protects residential areas from commercial short-term rentals and would also divert commercial STRs to appropriately zoned areas, i.e. commercial areas. Zilke said planning staff did extensive research to come up with this framework.

The planning department looked at existing STR regulations in municipalities across Canada and consulted with David Wachsmuth, a professor with the School of Urban Planning at McGill University, who studies the short-term rental industry.

"We did our homework and hopefully we move forward," Zilke said.

Zilke said the objective of the meeting was solely to present the draft options and said they could be subject to change after public consultation.

It depends on the robust enforcement strategy you have in place to make sure that the regulations are followed and adhered to. - Robert Zilke, community planner

The STR presentation was originally going to be held in a closed-session meeting, but Coun. Greg Rivard said the city's CAO Peter Kelly found out earlier that day — through the city's legal team — that these meetings were to be public, open-sessions.

"So instead of taking it off the agenda, we just dealt with it tonight," Rivard said.

According to Section 119 of the Municipal Government Act, council can close a meeting to the public for reasons such as human resource matters, personal information or commercial information that, if disclosed, would likely be prejudicial to the municipality or parties involved.

Rivard said the city had three or four meetings about short-term rentals prior to Monday night's presentation.

Public meeting scheduled

Zilke said any of the five scenarios would help to increase Charlottetown's vacancy rate, which currently sits at 1.2 per cent.

"Any regulatory framework will boost the vacancy rates because as it stands now, it's unregulated," he said.

He said once the city adopts a regulatory bylaw, enforcement will be important.

Zilke says any of the five scenarios would help to increase Charlottetown's vacancy rate which currently sits at 1.2 per cent. (David Donnelly/CBC)

"It depends on the robust enforcement strategy you have in place to make sure that the regulations are followed and adhered to," he said.

Zilke said the draft recommendations will be presented to the planning board on March 13.

If the draft bylaws are approved, they will then go to council who will vote on whether the bylaws should proceed to public consultation.

Zilke said he encourages the public to look at all five of the draft scenarios and present any concerns they may have.

"That's the whole purpose of public consultation — is to receive that feedback and so that we can tailor those regulations to the community needs," he said.

The tentative date for the public meeting is March 31.

More from CBC P.E.I.